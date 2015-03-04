MOSCOW, March 4 Russia's biggest privately-held
homebuilder, SU-155, said it had failed to pay out to its
bondholders under a put option agreement and was seeking to
restructure its debts to avoid an outright default.
Many Russian developers have borrowed heavily to fund
construction in recent years to meet booming demand for new
apartments from a growing middle class, but are now facing
problems after the rouble slumped and the cost of mortgages
skyrocketed.
Global investors have been closely watching developments in
Russia, whose economy is teetering on the brink of recession due
to a steep fall in oil prices and Western sanctions over
Moscow's role in Ukraine. Some of them are fearing of a wave of
corporate defaults due to the crisis.
SU-155, which builds budget housing in Moscow, St Petersburg
and other cities mostly in central Russia, said it would not
meet its obligations on Series 5, 6 and 7 bonds
.
Bondholders had tendered more than 2.3 billion roubles ($37
million) of the bonds before a Feb. 24 deadline for their
repurchase under a put option agreement, and the company will be
officially in default if it fails to pay out within 10 working
days of the March 3 put date.
SU-155 blamed malpractice by participants of repo deals with
its bonds although data from the Moscow Exchange showed only 20
percent of the tendered bonds were affected by the
non-fulfilment of repo deals.
"Imprudently risky operations by SU-155's financial partners
and the non-fulfilment of their obligations in repo deals, as
well as the current unfavourable economic situation ... provoked
force majeure for SU-155 which does not allow ... to fulfil its
commitments to repurchase bonds in proper time," it said in a
statement.
The firm, a major supplier of housing for Russia's army,
said it was considering various restructuring options.
The developer's debt troubles come after airline UTair
failed to repurchase 2.7 billion roubles of its bonds
in November and proposed restructuring.
($1 = 61.7600 roubles)
(Reporting by Yelena Orekhova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova;
Editing by Mark Potter)