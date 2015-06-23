(Corrects first paragraph to say interest rates are high, not
rising)
* Lack of reform concerns Russian, foreign business
* Stagnation set to continue
* No diversification, no trigger for growth
By Darya Korsunskaya and Oksana Kobzeva
MOSCOW, June 23 Russia's interest rates are high
and inflation is racing, but all the while his country slides
into recession, President Vladimir Putin denies any economic
crisis.
It may be bravado linked to Moscow's standoff with the West
over Ukraine. But with the European Union extending sanctions on
Russia and the price of oil still low, Putin's refusal to make
economic reforms worries Russian and foreign business leaders.
Russian officials from Putin down acknowledge the economy
must be diversified to reduce dependence on energy exports, the
government's main source of revenue. The president duly included
a call for reforms in his speech at the
conference.
But foreign investors say Putin has for years done little
more than pay lip service to the need for reforms and a senior
Kremlin official acknowledged privately: "We've done nothing to
diversify the economy."
At Russia's biggest annual business conference last week in
St Petersburg a straw poll during one of the main debates showed
that 48.2 percent of the audience - comprising foreign and
domestic business leaders - thought there would be no reforms
because of a lack of political will.
"Today we - half of us present here - do not believe that
there will be any reforms or that there will be the political
will (to carry them out)," Alexei Kudrin, a former finance
minister and long-time Putin ally, said.
He warned: "A year from now we will see there are not 50
percent of us (who think this way) but 70 percent. You cannot
put off solving this problem for another year or two."
In addition to encouraging growth in economic sectors beyond
energy and natural resources, Kudrin said Russia must reform
corrupt bureaucracy, make the judicial system more independent,
develop infrastructure and improve the education system.
In a separate audience poll on how Russia could overcome its
economic problems, 36.8 percent of conference attendees said it
would not be able to and that a long stagnation lay ahead.
INVESTOR CONFIDENCE SHAKEN
Many Western companies have stayed in Russia despite the
sanctions, but investors' confidence in Russia has sagged since
the EU imposed visa bans and asset freezes on Russian officials
last year and later tightened the sanctions by targeting the
defence, finance and energy sectors.
"Clearly for Russia, it is important to rebuild that
confidence," Ian Colebourne, chief executive officer of Deloitte
in the CIS grouping of former Soviet republics, told Reuters
Television.
"We are hearing about the need for reform to continue ...
but from a business point of view we see supporting those
reforms as necessary to get investors back into the country."
Any brickbats from inside Russia about the state of the
economy are aimed almost exclusively at the government - Putin's
popularity ratings soared after the annexation of the Crimea
peninsula from Ukraine last year - which has responded to the
downturn by cutting most spending plans by about 10 percent.
It has also loaned money to firms and banks to help them
through, banned some Western food imports and urged Russian
companies to use domestic parts where possible, with the aim of
boosting industry at home.
Few Russians criticise Putin openly, especially at a time of
confrontation with the West over Ukraine when they might risk
seeming anti-patriotic.
As a result there are no signs that Putin will face any
street protests over the economy, though some economists and
opposition politicians warn of trouble ahead.
By suggesting last week that the 2018 presidential election
should be held early to give Putin a mandate for reform, Kudrin
tacitly acknowledged that the downturn and lack of reforms could
eventually be a problem for the president. [ID:nL5N0Z4295}
Kudrin remains a Putin supporter and is convinced the
president can win another six-year term. It is unlikely he spoke
without the Kremlin's knowledge or agreement.
"BAD MANAGEMENT"
Sberbank's German Gref, head of Russia's biggest
bank by assets, said the government was guilty of bad
management.
"We always talk about the situation as it was 'yesterday,'
about our problems in the past, but no one even tries to discuss
our future situation," he said in St Petersburg.
Central bank data show foreign direct investment (FDI) was
$21.0 billion in 2014, less than a third of the $69.2 billion in
2013 and even less than in 2009, the last year when Russia was
in recession. That year, FDI was $43.2 billion.
Looming debt repayments are also a problem for Russian
companies and an economy starved of foreign funds because of
sanctions.
Jacek Pastuszka, president of Baltika Breweries/senior vice
president Eastern Europe for Carlsberg Group, said: "It will
require a much more structured effort to improve the foundation
of the economy to bring in new capital, to improve the
competitiveness of the local market."
SIGNS OF IMPROVEMENT?
There are some positive signs. Russia's central bank reduced
its main interest rate by a percentage point to 11.5 percent
last week, inflation has eased from 16.9 percent in April to
15.8 percent in May, and the rouble has risen to around 54 to
the dollar after briefly hitting 80 in December.
But the rouble is down by more than a third against the U.S.
dollar compared to before the crisis in Ukraine, capital flight
was more than $151 billion in 2014 and the central bank expects
the economy to decline 3.2 percent this year.
Some expect a deeper contraction and point out that it will
be even harder for the government to carry out possibly painful
reforms than when the economy was in better shape.
"In our base-case scenario we believe that structural
reforms are unlikely," said Karen Vartapetov, associate director
at S&P ratings agency in Russia, detailing projects shelved
since Putin returned to the presidency in 2012 after four years
as prime minister.
He said federal relations with the regions outside Moscow
gave them no incentives to reform and attract investments:
"There are no triggers for regional growth."
Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said Russia was now in a
"new reality" where economic growth, which averaged 7 percent
during an oil-fuelled boom under Putin from 2000-08, would now
be below the global average.
Kudrin said that even 2 or 3 percent annual growth could be
out of reach for Russia in the years ahead.
