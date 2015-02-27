MOSCOW Feb 27 Russia's government will ask
parliament to allow the spending of 2.7 trillion roubles ($44.26
billion) from the budget's Reserve Fund in 2015, in addition to
500 billion roubles already envisaged in the budget, First
Deputy Finance Minister Tatiana Nesterenko said on Friday.
Earlier on Friday, Nesterenko said the ministry projected a
budget deficit of 3.7 percent of gross domestic product this
year - a large increase compared with a 0.6 percent deficit
originally planned for 2015.
($1 = 61.0050 roubles)
