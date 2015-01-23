MOSCOW Jan 23 Russian food retailer Dixy Group said on Friday its December sales increased 33.3 percent, year-on-year, after a 30.2 percent rise in November, boosted by high inflation.

Dixy also said full-year 2014 revenue grew 26.9 percent to 229 billion roubles ($3.60 billion), supported by a 14.6 percent increase in fourth-quarter like-for-like sales. ($1 = 63.5790 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)