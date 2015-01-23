BRIEF-Comvita says it is assessing Myrtle rust situation
* Is gathering information about Myrtle rust situation and it is too soon to speculate on potential impact on industry
MOSCOW Jan 23 Russian food retailer Dixy Group said on Friday its December sales increased 33.3 percent, year-on-year, after a 30.2 percent rise in November, boosted by high inflation.
Dixy also said full-year 2014 revenue grew 26.9 percent to 229 billion roubles ($3.60 billion), supported by a 14.6 percent increase in fourth-quarter like-for-like sales. ($1 = 63.5790 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
