MOSCOW Jan 30 Russian state-controlled oil
company Rosneft is unlikely to resume drilling in the
Kara Sea this year after Western sanctions halted its
cooperation with ExxonMobil, two company sources told
Reuters on Friday.
"There will be no drilling in 2015. There is no platform and
it is too late to get one. The project was initially created for
Exxon's platform," a Rosneft source said. The second source
confirmed this.
Asked for comment, Rosneft said: "In 2015, Rosneft will
ensure implementation of its licence obligations related to
geological exploration in the Kara Sea."
Usually licences give companies a certain period of time to
complete work. Rosneft did not give the timeframe offered by the
licence.
