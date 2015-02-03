MOSCOW Feb 3 Russia's top oil producer Rosneft
said on Tuesday it has changed the way it accounts for foreign
exchange fluctuations, a move that avoids the cost of billions
of dollars of debt hitting profits and depleting dividend
payments to state coffers.
The rouble's sharp fall against the dollar
meant Rosneft - one of the biggest contributors to
state revenues - posted just 1 billion roubles ($15 million) in
net profit in the third quarter.
Rosneft - 69.5 percent state owned and run by Igor Sechin,
an ally of President Vladimir Putin - said net debt was $45
billion at the end of September and repayments would be $19.5
billion in 2015.
On Tuesday it said it was adopting "hedge accounting", under
which currency gains or losses related to debt "are temporarily
recognised within other comprehensive income being part of
equity with no effect on profit or loss for the period".
"Once the hedged operation occurs and revenue is recognised,
the related exchange differences temporarily held within equity
are released to profit or loss for the period, within revenue
and EBITDA," it said.
The accounting change, backdated to Oct. 1, has already
helped BP beat fourth quarter 2014 expectations by
booking a $470 million profit from its 19.75 percent stake.
Raiffeisenbank analyst, Andrey Polischuk, said the market
been expecting Rosneft to show a significant losses relating to
foreign exchange in the fourth quarter which could have meant
the company showing a loss for the year as a whole.
"Now, it (a potential FX loss) should not affect dividends
Rosneft are paying, including to the state budget... If there
was a loss and no dividends, the question of the company's
effectiveness could have arisen," Polischuk said.
