BP beats first-quarter expectations amid higher oil prices, production
LONDON, May 2 British oil major BP beat analysts' first-quarter earnings expectations on Tuesday as higher oil prices and production helped improve its bottom line.
MOSCOW Jan 28 Russia's Economy Ministry is reviewing a request by oil company Rosneft for 1.3 trillion roubles ($19.2 billion) from the National Wealth Fund to fund 28 projects, Deputy Economy Minister Nikolai Podguzov said on Wednesday.
He said that, given the difficult economic situation, Rosneft and the ministry should choose which were the most important projects that needed funding. ($1 = 67.7120 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya,; Writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
DUBAI, May 2 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) is "very positive" about 2017 despite global challenges, its chief executive said on Tuesday.