MOSCOW, March 26 Russia will give sanctions-hit
Rosselkhozbank 10 billion roubles ($177 million) of additional
capital as part of the country's anti-crisis plan, Prime
Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.
"Our banks' access to overseas markets of liquidity is
essentially closed and our task is to minimise the influence of
these problems on the banking system," Medvedev told a
government meeting.
Rosselkhozbank (Russian Agricultural Bank) is one of several
large Russian state-controlled banks under Western sanctions
over the Ukraine crisis, restricting its access to international
capital markets.
($1 = 56.5220 roubles)
