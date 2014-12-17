MOSCOW Dec 17 Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev called on Russia's top exporters on Wednesday to behave "responsibly" and manage their foreign currency revenues in a way that would not boost rouble volatility, the government's press office said.

At a meeting with Russian exporters, Medvedev also told First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov, along with the central bank, to monitor the flows of foreign currency revenues on the market daily. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Elizabeth Piper)