MOSCOW Jan 13 The Russian rouble opened 1.8
percent weaker against the dollar on Tuesday pressured by a
continuing decline in the oil price and fears that agency
Standard & Poor's could downgrade the country's rating in coming
days.
The Russian currency tracked international oil benchmark
Brent, which was down 4 percent on Tuesday morning to a nearly
six-year low of $45.50 per barrel.
At 0708 GMT, the rouble was 1.8 percent down against the
dollar at 64.34 roubles and 2 percent weaker
against the euro at 76.25.
S&P said last month it expected to complete a review of
Russia, which it already rates at just one notch above junk with
a negative outlook, by mid-January.
ING analyst Dmitry Polevoy said in a note that the rouble
could expect support later in the month from revenue sales by
exporters which should start to pay taxes after Jan. 15.
But he added that without a rise in oil price it was likely
to continue weakening in the short term to 65 roubles a dollar.
The rouble could also be supported by lower foreign-currency
debt payments, estimated at less than $7.5 billion in January,
down from $33 billion in December.
Russian stock indexes also fell: the rouble-based MICEX
index was down 0.4 percent at 1,507 points, while the
dollar-based RTS was down 2.55 percent at 737 points.
(Reporting by Vladimir Abramov and Polina Devitt; Editing by
Jason Bush)