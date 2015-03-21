MOSCOW, March 21 The Russian rouble should not
change much in value in the near future even if the oil price
changes, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was quoted as
saying on Saturday.
"We think that in the near future there will be no serious
changes in the (rouble) rate," Siluanov said in an interview
with Russian news show Vesti, according to the Interfax news
agency.
"Even if oil prices may slightly deviate from current levels
the rouble rate won't reach the same as it was at the end of
last year or beginning of this," he added.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Heavens)