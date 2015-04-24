MOSCOW, April 24 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday that the rouble had strengthened even more than needed, Interfax reported.

"The rouble was first stable and now has started to strengthen. It has strengthened, we think, excessively, too much," Siluanov said at a lecture in St Petersburg.

The rouble was over 1 percent stronger against the dollar on Friday at 50.15 to the dollar, helped by end-of-month taxes and higher oil prices. It is up around 18 percent against the U.S. currency this year. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)