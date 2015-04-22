MOSCOW, April 22 The rouble's recent firming trend has ended for now, the Russian central bank's first deputy governor, Ksenia Yudayeva, said on Wednesday.

"The strengthening of the rouble has finished. Now we observe stabilisation," she said, adding that she was referring to the rouble moving higher in connection with recent sharp moves in the oil price.

Yudayeva also said that she did not think that recent volatility on the forex market was dangerous, predicting that it would calm by the summer. (Reporting Elena Fabrichnaya, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)