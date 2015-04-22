MOSCOW, April 22 The rouble's recent firming
trend has ended for now, the Russian central bank's first deputy
governor, Ksenia Yudayeva, said on Wednesday.
"The strengthening of the rouble has finished. Now we
observe stabilisation," she said, adding that she was referring
to the rouble moving higher in connection with recent sharp
moves in the oil price.
Yudayeva also said that she did not think that recent
volatility on the forex market was dangerous, predicting that it
would calm by the summer.
(Reporting Elena Fabrichnaya, writing by Jason Bush, editing by
Elizabeth Piper)