BRIEF- MCUBS MidCity Investment to issue investment corporation bonds
* Says it will issue investment corporation bonds, worth 3 billion yen, through public offering
MOSCOW Feb 26 The weakening of the rouble will add 2.5 percentage points to this year's annual inflation in Russia, Interfax news agency quoted Russian Deputy Finance Minister Maxim Oreshkin as saying on Friday.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Says it will issue investment corporation bonds, worth 3 billion yen, through public offering
* Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue