MOSCOW Dec 18 The Russian rouble firmed
at opening on Thursday before President Vladimir Putin's
end-of-year news conference, expected to be dominated by the
currency's dramatic decline this year.
At 0705 GMT, the rouble was 2.8 percent firmer against the
dollar at 58.00 after opening more than 1 percent
higher. The rouble was also 4.1 percent stronger versus the euro
at 72.00.
Market participants have been encouraged by a rise in oil
prices, additional measures by the central bank to ensure
financial stability and a statement that Russia's top oil
producer is able to meet a looming debt repayment.
