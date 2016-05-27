(Adds quote, background)
MOSCOW May 27 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev has ordered his ministers to draft proposals to extend
Moscow's food import ban until the end of 2017.
"I assigned (government) to prepare a proposal to extend
counter-sanction measures not for one year, but until the end of
2017. A petition to the President will be prepared", he said in
a meeting with the Russian Union of Industrialists and
Entrepreneurs.
The extension of the ban would allow Russian agricultural
producers to make long-terms investments, he added.
Russia banned wholesale imports of fresh food products from
many Western countries in 2014 in retaliation for sanctions over
its annexation of Crimea and support for separatists in eastern
Ukraine. In 2015, Russia extended those sanctions on Turkey.
Moscow has said that the counter-sanctions will prop up
Russian agriculture firms and help them to meet the needs of
Russian consumers without European supplies.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday at the
Group of Seven meeting in Japan that it was too early to talk
about lifting the sanctions on Russia.
