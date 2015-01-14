BRIEF-Frasers Centrepoint qtrly revenue S$705.8 million
* Attributable profit before fair value change and exceptional items amounted to S$71.2 million during Q2, down 35.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Jan 14 Sberbank, Russia's top lender, is able to raise 600 billion roubles ($9 billion) in the form of a subordinated loan from the central bank but no decision has been taken on the possible timing of such a move, Chief Executive Officer German Gref said.
"We don't need it as capital support for now but there are liquidity issues as central bank funding is very expensive now," Gref told Reuters.
In a move to curb the volatility of the rouble, the central bank raised its key interest rate by 650 basis points last month. The central bank is a majority shareholder with Sberbank, Russia's largest bank by assets and retail deposits. ($1 = 65.8550 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Timothy Heritage)
May 10 Moody's Investor Service on Wednesday downgraded the long-term ratings for six Canadian banks, citing a more challenging operating environment for banks in Canada for 2017 and beyond, could lead to a deterioration in the banks' asset quality, including increasing private-sector debt.