MOSCOW Dec 25 Russia's rouble will continue to
decline in 2016, German Gref, the head of top lender Sberbank
said on Friday, signalling further risks for the
oil-dependent economy.
The rouble has lost 52 percent against the dollar since
mid-2014 due to weaker oil prices, which hit an 11-year low this
week, and Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine
crisis which have limited external financing.
"The key trends point to further (rouble) decline," Gref
said in an interview with Rossiya 24 television. "From the
monetary point of view, the oil price should be falling... and
the rouble weakening."
Benchmark Brent crude has fallen by two thirds to
about $38 per barrel since mid-2014 when it started to decline,
pressured by a supply glut.
Next year, the glut is expected to be smaller as global
demand rises and the price collapse deters output in some
countries outside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC).
However, there is no sign yet that OPEC itself is prepared
to lower its supply - which is likely to rise when sanctions on
Iran are lifted.
Oil prices lower than $40 per barrel present an extra
challenge to Russia's banking sector, where a number of players
have already received state support, Gref, former Economy
Minister, said earlier this month.
