MOSCOW Dec 25 German Gref, the head of Russia's top lender, Sberbank said on Friday he expected the rouble to fall further against the dollar in 2016.

"From the monetary point of view, oil price should be falling... and rouble weakening," Gref said in an interview with Rossiya 24 television.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Katya Golubkova)