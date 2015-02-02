BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
MOSCOW Feb 2 Russian steelmaker Severstal said on Monday it was increasing the repurchase price for its Eurobonds due in 2016 and 2017.
The company said in a statement it would repurchase its outstanding Eurobonds maturing in 2016 at 100 percent of face value and the 2017 Eurobond at 97.5 percent of face value. (Reporting by Andrei Kuzmin; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.