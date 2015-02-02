MOSCOW Feb 2 Russian steelmaker Severstal said on Monday it was increasing the repurchase price for its Eurobonds due in 2016 and 2017.

The company said in a statement it would repurchase its outstanding Eurobonds maturing in 2016 at 100 percent of face value and the 2017 Eurobond at 97.5 percent of face value. (Reporting by Andrei Kuzmin; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)