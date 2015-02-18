* Severstal's Q4 EBITDA margin highest since Q3 2008
* CEO says EBITDA margin to remain high in 2015
* Steelmaker posts Q4 net loss due to non-cash write-offs
MOSCOW, Feb 18 Russian steelmaker Severstal
reported its best core earnings margin in six years in
the last quarter of 2014, helped by a weakened rouble which
lifted exports and cut its costs, the company said on Wednesday.
Severstal is the first Russian steelmaker to report
financials for the final quarter of last year, when the rouble
lost 30 percent against the dollar due to weak oil prices and
Western sanctions over Ukraine crisis.
While many Russian companies have been hit by a downturn in
the economy, exporters are supported by the 50 percent drop in
the rouble since the beginning of last year as their product is
now cheaper on dollar-denominated global markets.
Severstal said its margin on earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), a measure of a
company's operating profitability, reached the highest level
since the third quarter of 2008.
"We were able to significantly further improve our EBITDA
margin reaching ... 32.1 percent in the fourth quarter, which
are among the highest margins in the industry globally," Alexey
Mordashov, Severstal's main owner, told reporters.
Domestic steel consumption will weaken in 2015, but
Severstal hopes to compensate for it with higher exports, he
added.
Severstal, which reports its accounts in U.S. dollars, said
that the depreciating rouble, lower input costs and efficiency
improvements at its steel operations in Russia had mitigated the
impact of lower selling prices.
Its profitability has also been supported by the decision to
sell two U.S. steel plants for $2.3 billion in September,
Russia's fourth-largest steel producer said.
Mordashov, who is also Severstal's chief executive, said he
expected the company's EBITDA margin to remain high in 2015 and
saw steel output broadly flat with potential for 4-percent
growth.
However, the company's bottom line has been hit by non-cash
write-offs: its fourth-quarter net loss widened to $795 million
from $45 million in the previous quarter.
Without the non-cash items - a foreign exchange loss and an
impairment charge - Severstal would have posted a net profit of
$534 million in the fourth quarter, the company added.
Its shares were up 1.6 percent in Moscow, while global
depositary receipts added 1.5 percent in London after showing
growth since the start of February.
