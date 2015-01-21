(Adds detail, comments)
By Darya Korsunskaya
MOSCOW Jan 21 Russian ministers presented
President Vladimir Putin with a 1.375 trillion rouble ($21
billion) anti-crisis plan on Wednesday, including 250 billion
roubles from the National Wealth fund to help recapitalise state
banks.
Russia's economy is sliding towards recession, hurt by a
collapse in global oil prices, Western sanctions over the
Ukraine crisis and a failure to address the country's long-term
dependence on commodities exports.
"The plan is still not final, we will continue to work on it
and add to it. Most likely it will be expanded," First Deputy
Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said at the meeting with Putin.
Shuvalov also mentioned 86 billion roubles in subsidies for
agriculture, industry and medicine, as well as regional tax
breaks for small businesses.
He said the costs associated with the plan were made up of
additional budget spending, expenditure from the National Wealth
Fund and lost income from new tax benefits.
The rouble hit a string of all-time lows against the dollar
and euro in December, threatening the financial stability on
which Putin's popularity partly rests.
Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Wednesday the
economy was starting to show signs of recovering from the worst
of the financial crisis, citing stabilisation on Russia's stock,
currency and money markets.
He said: "It seems that we've touched the lower boundaries
of those risks which we came up against at the end of last year.
The adaptive potential of Russian businesses and sectors is
starting to show."
($1 = 65.7000 roubles)
(Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush/Hugh
Lawson)