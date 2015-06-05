* Siluanov sees tight monetary policy staying

* Central bank pressured to cut rates as economy slows

* Analysts: economic crisis yet to run its course (Adds comment, background)

By Alexander Winning, Oksana Kobzeva and Elena Fabrichnaya

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 5 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday that the country's tight monetary policy was needed to combat high inflation and that he expected the policy to continue in the "coming years".

The central bank, which holds its next monetary policy meeting on June 15, has been pressured by some officials to lower its lending rates to help limit the scale of an expected economic contraction.

The economy is seen slipping into recession this year for the first time since the aftermath of the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, as Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict dampen investment and weak oil prices eat into export earnings.

Governor Elvira Nabiullina signaled on Thursday that the central bank is likely to cut its benchmark interest rate , currently set at 12.50 percent, at its next meeting.

Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev, meanwhile, said the central bank has "substantial" room for easing its policy.

But Siluanov said Russia could not afford to soften policy significantly, given that inflation is still high.

Inflation eased in May, according to official data released earlier this week, but still remains high at 15.8 percent.

"We believe that fiscal policy, conducting an adequate budget policy, has nurtured tight monetary policy. In Russia, unfortunately, there is now a situation which requires us to be tough," Siluanov told a banking forum in St Petersburg.

He added that he expected tight monetary and budget policy to continue for the "coming years".

Economists polled by Reuters expect Russian gross domestic product to fall by around 3.3 percent in 2015 and say the economy remains vulnerable to potential shocks from an escalation in east Ukraine or a further slide in oil prices.

The Economy Ministry sees a GDP contraction of around 2.8 percent in 2015. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Oksana Kobzeva and Lena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Jason Bush and Hugh Lawson)