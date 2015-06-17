MOSCOW, June 17 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday that the country's budget did not include plans to offer Greece financial help and that Russia did not plan to hold talks on restructuring Ukraine's debt.

"That's not factored into our budget," Siluanov said in response to a question from reporters about whether Russia was planning to offer Greece financial aid.

On discussions over restructuring Ukraine's debts, Siluanov said: "We're not holding talks and don't plan to." (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)