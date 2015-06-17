Australia shares fall on lower miners and energy stocks; NZ edges up
May 5 Australian shares fell on Friday as miners and energy stocks declined on lower metal and oil prices, while investors remain watchful of U.S jobs data due later in the day.
MOSCOW, June 17 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday that the country's budget did not include plans to offer Greece financial help and that Russia did not plan to hold talks on restructuring Ukraine's debt.
"That's not factored into our budget," Siluanov said in response to a question from reporters about whether Russia was planning to offer Greece financial aid.
On discussions over restructuring Ukraine's debts, Siluanov said: "We're not holding talks and don't plan to." (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)
May 5 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 56 bids for 199.08 billion rupees ($3.10 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Thursday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees)