(Adds details and context)
By Darya Korsunskaya
MOSCOW Jan 27 An economic crisis plan that
Russia just adopted won't require any more budget spending than
was already planned, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on
Tuesday.
"No increase in budget expenditures is envisaged," Siluanov
said.
On Monday, Russia approved a package of emergency measures
to deal with what it acknowledges is an economic crisis brought
on by falling oil prices and Western sanctions imposed as a
result of the Ukraine conflict.
First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Jan. 21
the plan would include steps to re-capitalise banks and
subsidies to help industrial enterprises, farmers and small
business. The total cost is put at 1.375 trillion roubles ($21
billion).
Siluanov said that part of the cost would be paid from a 193
billion-rouble budgetary reserve already factored into this
year's budget calculations. Some funds would also come from
reduced spending on existing government programmes, he said.
Shuvalov had said that as well as some funding from the
federal budget, the anti-crisis plan would also be financed from
the state's National Wealth Fund, an $80 billion sovereign fund
that had been earmarked to fund major infrastructure projects.
The Russian newspaper Vedomosti reported on Monday that many of
those projects would now be shelved, citing government sources.
The government has already announced a scheme to spend 250
billion roubles from the National Welfare Fund to help
re-capitalise banks.
Siluanov said that "our task is not to spend the sovereign
reserves thoughtlessly," but did not provide further details on
the amount that would be spent from non-budgetary sources.
He also told reporters that the plan was consistent with the
finance ministry's aim of balancing the budget by 2017, with oil
prices at $70 a barrel.
He has previously emphasised that Russia needs to cut
spending to reduce the budget's break-even price. Last year, the
budget balanced at around $100 per barrel, more than double the
present oil price.
Silunaov added that the S&P ratings agency, which late on
Monday downgraded Russia's sovereign credit rating to below
investment grade, possibly made its decision without taking into
account the anti-crisis plan.
He said that the plan included "new structural reforms",
without elaborating.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Lidia Kelly; Writing by
Jason Bush)