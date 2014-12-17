GLOBAL MARKETS-What election? French yields fall, euro steadies as vote looms
* Euro near three-week high, French yields hit three-month low
MOSCOW Dec 17 Chairman and the main owner of Russian conglomerate Sistema Vladimir Yevtushenkov has been freed from house arrest, Interfax news agency reported, citing his lawyer. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
* Euro near three-week high, French yields hit three-month low
* ~ says cooperating fully with financial conduct authority investigation into aviation insurance, reinsurance