MOSCOW Dec 18 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Thursday he hoped Sistema would be able to
restore its positions on the stock market, sending the
conglomerate's shares higher.
Vladimir Yevtushenkov was freed from house arrest on
Wednesday, Interfax reported. He had been held on charges of
money laundering connected to a deal to acquire a stake in oil
company Bashneft. That stake has been returned to the
state.
Putin told his annual end-of-year news conference that the
so-called Bashneft case was not linked to any wider revision of
the privatisation of state assets.
Shares in Sistema rose strongly after Putin's comments,
extending gains of some 60 percent to trade up around 90 percent
on the day.
