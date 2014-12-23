PARIS Dec 23 French bank Societe Generale said on Tuesday it was premature to begin reviewing profit targets for its Russian business after a newspaper report said they could be at risk.

The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Monday that the bank might have to push back its profitability targets in Russia by several years due to the country's economic troubles. (on.wsj.com/1zX8ryz)

SocGen aims to increase its return on equity on its Russian operations to 14 percent from 12.7 percent by 2016 which seems difficult to achieve, the newspaper said, citing sources.

"It is premature to review the group's profitability targets for SG Russia at the end of 2016 in the current context," a SocGen spokeswoman said.

"At the group level, income sources are diversified with Russia only representing 5 percent of the group net income objective at end-2016," she added.

SocGen has said its activities in Russia are a long-term investment.

Other banks including Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas are also expected to continue operating in Russia, despite a recession that threatens to cut their local revenues. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Jason Neely)