MOSCOW Feb 10 Azerbaijan's PNN Group will open
two stores selling SuperGroup's Superdry clothing label
in Russia in the coming months, despite gloomy expectations for
consumer sentiment due to a slump in the rouble and a foundering
economy.
SuperGroup said two franchised stores would open at the end
of April and further expansion would depend on how they
perform.
"There will be step decision on the remainder of the planned
rollout. All of those stores will only be in Moscow," a
spokesman for SuperGroup said.
Superdry is the first foreign fashion brand to enter the
Russian retail market this year. Several others, including
privately-owned British retailer New Look, have
recently left or scaled down their presence.
Russian consumer sentiment has plunged to historic lows
because of high inflation and interest rates.
Property consultancy Cushman & Wakefield said PNN Group had
exclusive rights to represent the fashion brand in Russia and
would open two Superdry stores in Moscow shopping malls with
floor space of 850 and 900 square metres, adding it planned to
open more than 10 stores in Russia before 2020.
Superdry products are sold in more than 100 countries via
its own UK and European standalone retail stores, as well as via
concessions, franchised and licensed stores and its website.
The firm has said it has expansion plans "everywhere", with
Germany being the main focus in Europe. It sees markets such as
the United States and China as offering potential.
