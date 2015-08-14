MOSCOW Aug 14 British retailer Tesco Plc
has suspended opening its F&F clothing stores in
Russia, retail industry sources told Reuters.
Debruss, the Russian franchise operator for British
department store group Debenhams, said in March it
planned to open two F&F outlets in June and one more in August
2015 in Moscow shopping malls.
None of the stores has opened, and Debruss said on Friday it
was "not currently working with F&F". It declined further
comment.
"We do not currently have any trading F&F franchise stores
or concessions in Russia," a spokesman for F&F said. He declined
to comment further.
A source familiar with the situation said a Moscow shopping
mall, Afimall, was terminating its contract with a company
representing F&F in Russia because a store scheduled to open
there had not done so.
Reuters correspondents saw an F&F advertisement in a shop
window in Afimall announcing the opening in June.
"The company, acting on behalf of F&F, did not begin
preparations ... We have information that F&F later revised
plans on entering the Russian market," the source said.
Another source said Tesco was put off by the political risks
involved in investing in a country subject to Western sanctions
over the Ukraine crisis as well as a drop in consumer spending
following a slide in the rouble currency.
"The British do not have a very optimistic view on Russia,
and country risks have prevailed," the source with a commercial
property specialist told Reuters.
A retail market source said: "F&F has decided not to develop
in Russia for now ... Demand in the apparel retail sector is
very weak."
