MOSCOW Feb 24 Russia's Gazprom said on Tuesday there were "serious" risks to gas transit to Europe via Ukraine after Kiev failed to make a pre-payment.

Gazprom said in a statement that Ukraine had 219 million cubic metres of gas left of the total amount it had already paid for. That would be used up in two days, Gazprom added. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)