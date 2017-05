MOSCOW, March 18 Russia may consider giving Ukraine a gas discount of $100 per 1,000 cubic metres but that would be the maximum discount, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.

"Regarding a discount - it is provided by the government, this is our good will. It (the discount) could be provided in the amount of our export duty but no more than the export duty," Medvedev said. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)