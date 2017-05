MOSCOW, March 3 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday he believed Kiev should pay for the supplies of Russian gas to rebel-held regions of Ukraine, RIA news agency reports.

His comments may mark a change of stance in Moscow where Russian officials have recently said Russian gas supplies for east Ukraine regions controlled by Moscow-backed rebels could be exempted from the contract with Kiev.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)