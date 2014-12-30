Dolls, teddy bears return to eastern Mosul after Islamic State
MOSUL, Iraq Toy shops are thriving in eastern Mosul, with Iraqi children once again able to buy dolls, teddy bears or action figures after Islamic State was driven out of the area.
MOSCOW Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that a widening of U.S. sanctions against Moscow this week may hamper bilateral cooperation on issues such as Iran's nuclear programme and the Syrian crisis.
"The actions by the United States are putting in doubt the prospects of bilateral cooperation on solving the situation around the Iranian nuclear programme, the Syrian crisis and other acute international problems," the ministry said.
"As Washington could have seen previously, we don't leave such unfriendly acts without an answer," the statement added.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Alexander Winning)
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Sunday he expected Mexico to pay for the wall he has promised to build along the southern border, resuscitating a campaign promise that roiled U.S. relations with Mexico in the first week of his presidency.