MOSCOW Dec 28 Russia's finance ministry has proposed to extend the National Wealth Fund's deposits in state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) for five years, the ministry's document showed on Monday.

The ministry also suggested that the government should extend the Fund's deposits in VEB at an interest rate of no less than 0.25 percent with a three-year grace period, the document published on the website for official drafts (www.regulation.gov.ru) showed. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Polina Devitt and Maria Kiselyova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)