MOSCOW, March 2 Russian state development bank VEB could lend Novatek-led Yamal LNG project around $1 billion, Russian news agencies quoted VEB Chairman Vladimir Dmitriev as saying.

He also said that VEB would co-finance Yamal-LNG with estimated total costs of $27 billion along with top Russian lender Sberbank and Gazprombank, Russia's third by assets.

"We are now talking of roughly $1 billion. This is VEB's share," Dmitriev said.

