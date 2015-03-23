(Adds details, context)
MOSCOW, March 23 Volkswagen will
reduce shifts and lay off at least 150 workers at its Russian
car plant, the German car producer said on Monday, to try to cut
costs in a market downturn.
Car sales in Russia dropped sharply last year as the economy
was hit by a fall in oil prices and Western sanctions over
Ukraine. The rouble also weakened, hurting demand.
General Motors said last week it would shut its
Russian factory and wind down the Opel brand in the country,
while Nissan Motor Co suspended Russia production for
16 days this month.
"In the first months of 2015 the Russian auto market
continued to feel the impact of a weak economy, significant
price increases and high interest rates. We don't expect that to
change in coming months," Volkswagen said in emailed comments.
The company said its car plant in Kaluga, south of the
capital Moscow, would work four days a week from April to July
this year and starting from May the number of shifts would
decrease to two from three.
As part of measures intended to help the company adapt to
the current economic environment, the production would be
suspended for two weeks on May 5-8 and May 12-15, it added.
The company also said it would not renew contracts with at
least 150 employees and would offer some others the chance to
move to its new auto parts warehouse in the Moscow region or an
engine plant. Both are scheduled to open later this year.
It will also offer compensation packages to employees who
will give up their jobs by mutual agreement.
Volkswagen's Russian sales fell 40 percent in
January-February, year-on-year, while the broader market was
down 32 percent, according to Moscow-based lobby group the
Association of European Businesses.
However, the German carmaker said its Russian investment
plans were intact, with the construction of the engine plant and
the auto parts warehouse on schedule.
"The Russian market still has a significant growth potential
long-term," it said in the statement.
