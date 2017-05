MOSCOW Jan 20 Russia's second-largest bank VTB said on Tuesday that it planned to provide additional capital of up to 4 billion hryvnia ($250 million) to two of its Ukrainian subsidiaries.

The bank said in a statement that it planned to provide the additional capital in the first quarter of 2015 to VTB Bank Ukraine and BM Bank. ($1 = 15.8075 hryvnias) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; editing by Katya Golubkova)