* Shrinking Russian economy hits multinationals' sales
* Russian market remains attractive for most
* Sanctions have created new opportunities
By Jason Bush
MOSCOW, April 23 Western companies are sticking
with Russia, waiting for an economic rebound that they expect
will once again bring rich rewards although some have cut
operations to weather the slump.
Russia is expecting a steep recession this year, caused by
low international oil prices and Western sanctions over the
Ukraine conflict even though international tensions have eased.
U.S. carmaker General Motors is the highest-profile example
of a Western company significantly scaling back its Russian
operations, citing long-term challenges after a fall in sales.
But there have not been any major departures and others are
still planning investment.
Typical sales of global manufacturers are expected to grow
6-8 percent in rouble terms this year despite the downturn and
sales rates of 12-18 percent seen just two years ago are still
fresh in executives' minds.
"For everyone its absolutely clear that this is a big market
that will be back over time," said Alexander Ivlev, country
managing partner for Russia at audit and consultancy firm EY.
The immediate prospects for Western companies in Russia are
dim. Household spending is falling - bad news for
multinationals, drawn by the large consumer market and an
expanding middle class, which is now tightening its belt.
Russian companies have also cut spending.
German industrial group Siemens, maker of big-ticket
consumer items such as washing machines and fridges, as well as
heavy machinery, has seen sales in Russia plunge by about half
Germany's Bild am Sonntag reported, citing chief executive Joe
Kaeser. Yet the company says it has no plans to curtail
investments in Russia.
Other global companies, such as confectionary giants Nestle
and Mars, are also hoping to keep to their development plans.
"We are doing everything we can to continue development
despite the slowdown of the Russian economy. We are still
confident in Russia's long-term prospects," Nestle Russia CEO
Maurizio Parnello said last month.
Nestle's sales in the Russia-Eurasia region rose 13 percent
last year in local currency terms to 86.4 billion roubles ($1.67
billion).
And Swedish furniture giant IKEA is pressing ahead with
plans to invest 2 billion euros in Russia by 2020, adding to its
14 shopping centres by expanding into smaller cities with
untapped potential.
"Our plans have not changed," said Konrad Grüss, deputy
retail manager for IKEA Russia. "The needs are the same in
Russia as in the rest of the world: a nice kitchen, a nice
bathroom, all the dreams and wishes as everybody else."
ONE OF THE WORLD'S BEST MARKETS
Daniel Thorniley, head of CEEMEA Business Group, a
Vienna-based consultancy that researches multinationals in the
region, said for a typical global manufacturer in Russia 2015
sales growth of 6-8 percent in rouble terms is realistic -
barring a re-escalation in the Ukraine conflict. That compares
with growth of around 12-18 percent two years ago.
If the rouble remains stable in 2015 - or strengthens as it
has done so far this year - such a growth rate would translate
into dollars or euros, which "would actually make Russia one of
the best markets in the world for clients", he said.
The Russian market also matters for multinationals because
of its sheer volume - often accounting for as much as the rest
of Central and Eastern Europe, including all other ex-Soviet
states and Turkey, put together.
These high volumes translate into healthy profits even if
sales disappoint, thanks to traditionally high "premium" prices
charged in the country.
"Russia was a super-premium price market and high
profitability. Now it's going to come down," Thorniley said.
"But even if it comes down off those highs it might not be that
bad."
NEW OPPORTUNITIES
Central bank data shows investment has slumped. Non-bank
foreign direct investment into Russia was $3.1 billion in the
first quarter - down from $10.5 billion a year earlier and $36.6
billion in the first quarter of 2013.
But firms are biding their time while some may have already
found that sanctions and the weaker rouble have provided new
opportunities.
"Companies are looking for the future and looking for the
right moment," said EY's Ivlev.
He said foreign companies see opportunities for local
expansion in electronics, pharmaceuticals and agribusiness where
there are opportunities to replace imports.
Danish pharmaceuticals giant Novo Nordisk, the world's
largest producer of insulin for diabetes sufferers, opened a
$100 million factory in Kaluga this month, its first in Russia.
"If you were just making short-term investment decisions
then you could say the economic climate is not good," said Novo
Nordisk's country manager Henrik Dahl. "But investing in
diabetes care for us is a long-term investment."
($1 = 51.6710 roubles)
(Editing by Anna Willard)