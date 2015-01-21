MOSCOW Jan 21 Russia's second-biggest food retailer X5 Retail Group said on Wednesday its sales rose 20.8 percent in the fourth quarter after a 23-percent increase in the previous quarter.

X5 said sales in October-December amounted to 180.9 billion roubles ($2.8 billion), driven by an increase in selling space and 11.6 percent growth in like-for-like sales. ($1 = 65.2500 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)