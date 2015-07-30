MOSCOW, July 30 Russia's biggest search site, Yandex , said on Thursday its second quarter net profit fell 82 percent to 0.4 billion roubles ($6.74 million), year-on-year.

The company said in a statement that revenues were up 14 percent at 13.9 billion roubles. Yandex added that it expected revenue to grow by 11-13 percent this year compared with 2014. ($1 = 59.3593 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)