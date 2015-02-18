BRIEF-Surgery Partners to acquire National Surgical Healthcare for about $760 mln
* Surgery partners to acquire national surgical healthcare from Irving place capital
MOSCOW Feb 18 Russia's biggest Internet search engine Yandex said on Wednesday it expected first-quarter revenues to grow by about 15 percent, year-on-year, after a 21 percent growth rate in the previous quarter.
The company, which is ahead of Google in Russia with a market share of about 60 percent, said its outlook was limited to quarterly guidance because of high level of uncertainty in the current macroeconomic situation. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Surgery partners to acquire national surgical healthcare from Irving place capital
May 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.