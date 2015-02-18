MOSCOW Feb 18 Russia's biggest Internet search engine Yandex said on Wednesday it expected first-quarter revenues to grow by about 15 percent, year-on-year, after a 21 percent growth rate in the previous quarter.

The company, which is ahead of Google in Russia with a market share of about 60 percent, said its outlook was limited to quarterly guidance because of high level of uncertainty in the current macroeconomic situation. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)