TOKYO, March 11 Japan's imports of Russian crude
may set another record high this year as refiners scoop up spot
cargoes to take advantage of strong refining margins, short
shipping distances and multiple-year low prices for its
neighbour's oil, industry sources said.
Russian crude imports, which started on a solid footing this
year with January imports up 63 percent, help reduce Japan's
nearly 95 percent reliance on Middle East crude as part of its
goal for diversification of supply.
Russian crude output last year hit a post-Soviet record high
of 10.58 million barrels per day (bpd), and Russia's Energy
Ministry expects crude exports to rise by 5 million tonnes
(roughly 100,000 barrels per day) this year because of changes
in taxation.
Russian oil, which can be delivered to Japan in a few days,
gives the world's fourth-biggest buyer a flexibility to make
purchases closer to target delivery dates than for crude from
other suppliers, sources said. Deliveries from the Middle East,
for instance, typically take about three weeks.
The shorter distance also allows refiners to buy more crude
quickly when refining margins are high - such as when oil prices
are falling rapidly - as there's no guarantee on how long the
higher returns for refined fuels will last.
"Shorter travel time from Russia is an advantage when prices
are declining," said an executive with a Japanese oil refiner
who declined to be named. "It's an attractive crude for us and
it constitutes something like 15 percent of our crude slate."
Other Asian nations have also been increasing imports from
Russia. China's imports of Russian grades jumped 36 percent to a
record of 662,000 bpd in 2014.
Russia last year eclipsed Kuwait to become the
fourth-biggest supplier to Japan with 280,760 bpd, up 12 percent
from a year earlier. That is the highest intake on records that
go back to 1988, Ministry of Finance figures showed.
Russia's exports to Japan surged from 2010 after the Eastern
Siberia-Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline was linked to the Russian
Far East coast in 2009.
"The trend of popularity for ESPO crude in the Asia Pacific
continues and hasn't been affected by the Ukraine factor," said
Daisuke Harada, economist at Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National
Corp (JOGMEC).
Harada was referring to Russia's annexation of Ukraine's
Crimea peninsula in March. A pro-Moscow insurgency in eastern
Ukraine has left 6,000 people dead, and Western countries and
Japan have slapped sanctions on Russia over the crisis.
Russia is also the fourth-biggest supplier of liquefied
natural gas to Japan, according to government figures.
