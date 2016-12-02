Dec 2 Russian oil output will be at 555 million tonnes in 2017 and 2018, slightly up on the forecast for this year, according to a presentation released on Friday by oil company Lukoil.

According to the presentation, Russian crude output will fall to 554 million tonnes in 2019, and 551 million tonnes in 2020.

It was not immediately clear if the presentation took into account this week's deal between the world's major oil exporters on cutting output from next year. Russian production for 2016 is forecast at 544 million tonnes. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Polina Devitt)