SINGAPORE Dec 8 The spot premium for
February-loading Russian Sokol crude has dropped to the lowest
in at least three years following a rise in production.
Indian explorer ONGC sold a 700,000-barrel cargo
to South Korean refiner SK Energy at $2.60 a barrel above
Oman/Dubai quotes via a tender, traders said on Monday. This is
equivalent to about $3 a barrel above Dubai quotes, the lowest
premium SOK-DUB since Dec. 2011 when Reuters' record started.
Production at Sakhalin-1 increased late this year, leading
to a rise in Sokol exports, they said.
(Reporting by Florence Tan)