(Adds details)
SINGAPORE Dec 8 The spot premium for
February-loading Russian Sokol crude has dropped to the lowest
in at least three years, following a rise in production.
The additional output came online at a time when global oil
prices are trading close to their lowest in five years, after
producer grouping OPEC decided to maintain production despite an
oversupplied market.
Indian explorer ONGC sold a 700,000-barrel cargo
to South Korean refiner SK Energy at $2.60 a barrel above
Oman/Dubai quotes via a tender, traders said on Monday.
This is equivalent to about $3 a barrel above Dubai quotes,
down by more than half from a year ago and the lowest premium
SOK-DUB since Dec. 2011, when Reuters' record started.
Production at Sakhalin-1 increased late this year, leading
to a rise in Sokol exports, traders said.
Nine cargoes of Sokol were sold for loading in January 2015,
up from a monthly average of about seven for most of 2014,
traders said.
There could be up to 10 cargoes available every month later
next year depending on production rates at the new fields, they
added.
Sokol crude is produced from Sakhalin-1 which is developing
three oil and gas fields, Chayvo, Odoptu, and Arkutun-Dagi,
located off the northeastern coast of Sakhalin Island in the
Russian Far East, operator ExxonMobil says on its
website.
Exxon's partners include Japanese consortium Sodeco, with a
30 percent stake, India's state-run ONGC, which holds a fifth,
and Rosneft, which controls the remainder.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)