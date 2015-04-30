(Adds details)
MOSCOW, April 30 Russian broadcaster CTC Media
said on Thursday its board had decided not to declare a
second-quarter dividend as its net profit halved compared with
the first quarter of 2014.
The company said net profit fell 54 percent in the first
quarter to 511.6 million roubles ($9.94 million) while revenues
decreased 25 percent to 4.9 billion roubles.
"The board decides not to declare a dividend in the second
quarter to preserve the financial and strategic flexibility of
the company in the current market, operational and corporate
circumstances," CTC Media said in a statement.
CTC, 38 percent owned by Sweden's MTG Group, said
it continued to explore potential sales to comply with a new
Russian law limiting foreign ownership. Media reports suggested
Rostelecom was considering buying it.
The company said it expected full-year revenues to be in
line with the Russian TV advertising market, referring to
analyst expectations of a 20-25 percent decline.
Revenues will also be adversely affected by the loss of
sub-licensing revenues in Ukraine following the change of
regulations that prohibits the screening of Russian content
produced after Jan. 1, 2014, CTC said.
Its operating income before depreciation and amortisation
(OIBDA) fell 74 percent to 521.7 million roubles, with its OIBDA
margin sliding to 10.6 percent from 30.3 percent a year ago.
CTC said it expected the 2015 OIBDA margin to be broadly in
line with the first quarter.
($1 = 51.4900 roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)