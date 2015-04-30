MOSCOW, April 30 Russian broadcaster CTC Media said on Thursday its board had decided not to declare a second-quarter dividend as its net profit halved compared with the first quarter of 2014.

The company said net profit fell 54 percent in the first quarter to 511.6 million roubles ($9.94 million) while revenues decreased 25 percent to 4.9 billion roubles. ($1 = 51.4900 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)