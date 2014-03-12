By Jim Finkle
| BOSTON, March 12
BOSTON, March 12 A mysterious computer virus
believed to be from Russia infected hundreds of thousands of PCs
around the globe after attacking the U.S. military's Central
Command in an unprecedented breach uncovered in 2008, according
to the details of new research released on Wednesday.
Costin Raiu, director of research at Moscow-based Kaspersky
Lab, told Reuters on Wednesday that at least 400,000 computers
across Russia and Europe were infected with the virus, dubbed
Agent.BTZ, based on the number of infections detected by his
firm's anti-virus software.
He said he believes the operators of Agent.BTZ have since
stopped communicating with the virus after infections peaked
around 2011.
Not much data has been previously released on the virus, so
the research from Kaspersky Lab may shed new light on how
sophisticated cyber espionage operations are conducted.
Still, Raiu said Kaspersky published its analysis on the
attacks because it believes they are likely linked to a
sophisticated ongoing operation known as Turla, which is
targeting hundreds of government computers across Europe and the
United States.
The largest number of infections by Agent.BTZ was in the
Russian Federation, followed by Spain and Italy, Raiu said.
Other victims were found in Kazakhstan, Germany, Poland, Latvia,
Lithuania, the United Kingdom and Ukraine.
Details on the attack on the U.S. Central Command, which in
2008 was in charge of the conflicts in both Iraq and
Afghanistan, have been deemed as classified by the Pentagon, so
very little has been reported to date.
U.S. officials have said a foreign spy agency was
responsible for the 2008 attack, which occurred when an infected
flash drive was inserted into a U.S. military laptop at a base
in the Middle East. But they have never publicly singled out a
particular country.
Experts inside and outside of the U.S. government have told
Reuters they strongly suspect that Agent.BTZ was the work of
Russian intelligence. Moscow has never confirmed those
suspicions and Russia's Federal Security Bureau last week
declined to comment when asked about their cyber espionage
programs.
Agent.BTZ has been widely described as a software worm used
for espionage, yet Raiu said his firm's analysis shows that it
is "not optimized for data stealing."
He told Reuters it was programmed to infect large numbers of
computers via USB drives, then create profiles describing the
systems it had infected to be sent back to its creators.
When its operators identify targets of interest, such as a
military network, they would use Agent.BTZ to gain remote
control of the system and install other tools, such as software
for identifying and stealing data, according to Raiu.
"It's like a cannon. You fire it everywhere and maybe you
get lucky," he said. "When you do, you deploy some more advanced
levels on top of that."
He said that he believes the group behind Agent.BTZ was also
behind Turla, spyware that has infected hundreds of government
computers across Europe and the United States in one of the most
complex espionage programs uncovered to date.
Kaspersky Lab has identified cases where a common server was
used to control computers infected with Agent.BTZ and Turla. It
is also aware of cases where Turla has identified computers
infected with Agent.BTZ, then removed Agent.BTZ and replaced it
with Turla, Raiu added.
Cybersecurity researchers around the globe are closely
studying Turla and potential links to the conflict in Ukraine.
BAE Systems' Applied Intelligence, the cyber arm of
Britain's premier defense contractor, said on Friday that it had
obtained the largest number of Turla samples from Ukraine.