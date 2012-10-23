MOSCOW Oct 23 Russia and Cyprus have made no
headway on a 5 billion euro loan from Moscow to the
crisis-stricken country, news agency Interfax quoted Finance
Minister Anton Siluanov as saying on Tuesday.
"We're working on the issue, but so far there has been no
progress," Siluanov was reported as saying.
Russia said last month that it would only grant a bailout
loan to Cyprus as part of a coordinated rescue with the European
Union for the Mediterranean island state, which it said was
seeking a total 20 billion euros ($25.7 billion) in aid.
Cyprus has not confirmed how big a bailout it is seeking but
said on Monday it plans final talks on a comprehensive aid
package for the island with international leaders.
While it was unclear when lenders from the European Central
Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the European
Commission would arrive in Cyprus, authorities have said they
want a deal with lenders by the Eurogroup meeting on Nov. 12.
The euro zone's third-smallest economy followed Greece,
Ireland, Portugal and Spain in seeking aid from its EU partners
in June because of exposure of its financial system to
debt-crippled Greece.
Late last year, Russia granted Cyprus a 2.5 billion euros
($3.27 billion) loan late last year, with a tenor of 4.5 years.
Moscow has not received requests from Nicosia to extend the
terms of this loan, Siluanov said.
"We have not received any," Siluanov said answering
questions at a briefing.
($1 = 0.7651 euros)
(Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Catherine Evans)